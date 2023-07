AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man convicted of killing a north Austin ice cream man in 2020 was sentenced to serve 25 years in state prison on May 25, according to Travis County court documents.

Court records showed 23-year-old Jermaine Jones originally pleaded guilty to capital murder by terror threat/other felony.

Jones has a jail credit of 1,026 days that would go toward his sentence, according to court documents.