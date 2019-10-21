Man climbs construction crane on South Congress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rescue assets are in south Austin Monday morning trying to get a man who climbed a construction crane to come down.

The Austin Fire Department along with Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin police are on South Congress Avenue near the intersection of James Street where the man has climbed a construction crane.

Re Rescue Task Force Academy and S. Congress. Firefighters @Austin_Police and @ATCEMS on scene working to get man down from construction crane. At this point he is declining to come down. S. Congress is shut down between James and Academy. pic.twitter.com/zzk6sRff9q — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) October 21, 2019

Rescuers are trying to get him to climb down but according to the Austin Fire Department, but he is refusing.

South Congress Avenue between James Street and Academy Drive is closed as authorities work to get the man down.