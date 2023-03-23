AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault after he was accused of attacking a woman riding a scooter near downtown Austin.

Court documents report police responded to a call near Interstate 35 and 14th Street around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police found a victim “visibly injured” with a split lower jaw, bodily bruises and evidence of a sexual assault, per the affidavit.

The victim told police a man “made contact with her” while she was riding a scooter and traveling east under the I-35 bridge. The victim said the man punched her several times before sexually assaulting her, court documents show.

Officers found and identified Aaron Lewis, a 44-year-old man matching the suspect description, under the I-35 bridge. Lewis told police he saw the victim riding a scooter under the bridge and asked her to perform sexual acts on him, per the affidavit.

When she said no, Lewis told police he struck her jaw before climbing on top of her for several minutes. Lewis told police he used baby wipes to clean the victim’s face and neck following the incident. Police found baby wipes covered in blood at the crime scene.

Lewis told police that “the victim asked for ‘it’ in regards to the incident,” with the affidavit reporting Lewis admitted to “[jawing] her a couple of times” before he “laid on top of her a few times.”

KXAN has reached out to an attorney representing Lewis. We will update this story if we receive a response.

According to records, Lewis is in custody at Travis County jail.

Police charged Lewis with aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony. Per the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lewis has multiple prior arrests, with a most recent 2020 misdemeanor assault charge and a 2018 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.