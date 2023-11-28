AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department arrested and charged a man with murder for allegedly killing a man in southeast Austin earlier this month.

Police responded to a “shoot/stab hotshot” call in the 2200 block of Teri Road just before noon on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The caller said neighbors “just pulled a gun on him,” according to an arrest affidavit.

A second caller said a fight broke out between a group of Hispanic men, and the caller told police they thought they’d heard gunfire, per the affidavit.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a “large kitchen knife in his back.” The victim — identified as Javier Jaimes — alerted police to several witnesses at the scene.

Police detained several witnesses, including suspect Joe Flores, 36.

Jaimes was taken to a south Austin hospital, where he died from his injuries just before 4 p.m. that same day.

One of the witnesses told police he was cleaning his vehicle outside his home when Jaimes arrived and began arguing with two men. The men identified themselves to police as Flores and Paul Palacios, per court documents.

The witness entered his home before hearing gunfire, as recounted to police. He said he saw Palacios with a small handgun, as Jaimes tried to take the gun away from Palacios.

As the two struggled over the gun, Flores went into a neighboring residence and came out with a large knife before stabbing Jaimes in the back. A second witness told police she’d heard gunshots and called 9-1-1, and confirmed she saw Jaimes on the ground after being stabbed.

While talking to police, Palacios said Flores was a relative of his and that Flores “came outside his residence with a BB gun, which he discharged into the ground multiple times.”

After Jaimes tried grabbing the gun, Palacios said Flores took the BB gun into the home before exiting it “with an aluminum broom and dustpan which Joe used to assault Jaimes,” per court documents.

Flores told police Jaimes frequently came to the empty lot next to his home and said Jaimes started the physical fight with Flores and Palacios. Flores also told police Jaimes allegedly hit Flores several times in the face and head.

Flores allegedly told police he went into his home and grabbed the kitchen knife before stabbing Jaimes with it as Jaimes and Palacios continued fighting.

An autopsy confirmed Jaimes had two stab wounds in his middle and lower back, with the cause of death confirmed as homicide by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, per court documents.

KXAN has reached out to the attorney listed for Flores and will update this story when we receive a response.