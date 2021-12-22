Man charged with murder in deadly October shooting in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in early October in north Austin was arrested Monday, the Austin Police Department said.

Dietrich Hancock, 29, is being charged with murder in the death of Jeremiah Johnson, 31.

A warrant for Hancock’s arrest was issued Nov. 23, and on Dec. 20, the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force found him. He’s being held on a $1 million bond in the Bexar County Jail, APD said.

The shooting took place Oct. 3 in the 500 block of West Longspur Boulevard. That’s near North Lamar Boulevard. After callers reported gunshots in the area, police said officers responded and found Johnson shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in October did an autopsy and determined Johnson died from multiple gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide, police said.