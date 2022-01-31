Man charged with murder after shooting in Austin Walmart parking lot

Austin Police find a man with multiple gun shot wounds in the parking lot of a Walmart near U.S. 183 and Interstate 35. (Photo by Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in north Austin around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Austin Police Department said Jose Juan Vasquez, 28, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 1030 Norwood Park Boulevard on Nov. 24.

Ronald Leon Bryant, 42

Ronald Leon Bryant, 42, was taken into custody after he was found by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Dec. 28, police said.

Police responded after a bystander called 911, reporting a man had been shot. Police found Vasquez in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, APD said.

Bryant has bonded out of Travis County jail, according to records. APD previously identified two suspects in connection with the shooting.

KXAN has reached out to Bryant’s attorney. We will update this story as more information becomes available.