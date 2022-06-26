AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a northeast Austin fatal shooting in April.

Dmaurri Hubbard, 20, was booked into the Travis County Correctional Complex on June 22—almost two months after the shooting that killed 17-year-old Amonte Watters.

The shooting happened April 30 in an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Cameron Road, near the intersection of East Anderson Lane.

Austin Police said Watters was taken to a hospital and put on life support, but he died from his injuries nearly five days later. An autopsy found he died from a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Surveillance video from the incident captured a reportedly stolen silver vehicle driving around an apartment complex and passing by a group that included Watters, according to the affidavit. The footage then showed the vehicle looping back and stopping, and the front passenger began shooting at Watters. The vehicle was seen quickly driving out of the complex.

A search warrant was issued for Watters’ vehicle May 1, and officers located his cellphone inside, according to the affidavit. The device was submitted to the Austin Police Department’s Digital Forensics Unit for data extraction.

On May 2, Pflugerville Police responded to a vehicle fire. Officials identified the vehicle as stolen and said it matched the one involved in the shooting.

Data from Watters’ phone was provided to officials, and upon review, officers located conversations between the victim and a possible person that was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The person from the conversation was later identified and interviewed by police. The subject confirmed being a passenger inside the vehicle and told police Hubbard was the person driving at the time the shooting occurred.

On June 22, Hubbard was located and observed getting into a vehicle that was later identified as stolen, with another subject. As officers attempted to detain Hubbard, he ran from the vehicle and ignored officer commands to stop. He was later arrested for evading arrest.

During an interview with police, Hubbard admitted to driving the stolen silver vehicle earlier in the day but denied driving it during the shooting that killed Watters.

According to jail records, Hubbard was held on bonds totaling $300,000.