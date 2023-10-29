AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested and charged with murder following a Tuesday homicide investigation in southeast Austin, according to a Travis County arrest affidavit.

Court documents said 46-year-old Joshua Fernando Trezaratti shot a man, later identified as Joshua Rivera, several times, which ultimately caused his death.

As of Sunday, Trezaratti remained booked in the Travis County jail on an $800,000 bond.

KXAN has reached out to Trezaratti’s attorney. This story will be updated if a statement is received.

According to documents, Austin Police officers responded to the 11200 block of Mickelson Drive at approximately 5 p.m. for reports of a man who had been shot, and Trezaratti identified himself as the shooter.

During an interview with APD detectives, Trezaratti said Rivera invited himself over to the house and Trezaratti’s wife said he could come.

Records said Trezaratti told his wife to lead Rivera to believe the two were alone, and when Rivera arrived, he made “sexual advances toward [Trezaratti’s wife,] which she rebuffed.”

According to the affidavit, Trezaratti told detectives when Rivera tried to leave, he walked out with a shotgun and told Rivera to sit down, which was when he said Rivera charged at him in an attempt to take the firearm from him. During the struggle, Trezaratti told detectives Rivera told him, “Don’t hurt me!”

The affidavit went on to say Trezaratti removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at Rivera before shooting twice. As Rivera ran, Trezaratti said he shot him two to three more times in the back, and when Rivera fell, Trezaratti said he shot him at least one or two times while he was on the ground.

“At various points in the interview, [Trezaratti] expressed a belief that the law allowed him to take the actions he did … and later elaborated, ‘You can shoot somebody that’s in your house however the f— you want,” the affidavit said.

During the interview, detectives said Trezaratti did not say he saw Rivera have any weapon nor did he make any threats while at Trezaratti’s residence.