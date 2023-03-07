AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after a crash that led to the death of a 49-year-old woman in east Austin on Feb. 14, according to an APD release.

Silverio Castillo-Hortelano, 19, was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail on March 3. Castillo-Hortelano is charged with manslaughter and racing on a highway causing death — two second-degree felonies, APD said.

Police said Denise Maxine Cunningham, 49, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened between a two-door car and sedan around 12:08 p.m. in the 4200 block of the northbound service road of Ed Bluestein Boulevard — several blocks south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to APD’s initial investigation.

Cunningham was driving the sedan. The driver and a passenger in the two-door car were taken to the hospital for injuries, APD said.

This is Austin’s 11th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 11 fatalities. By this date in 2022, there were nine fatal crashes that resulted in 10 deaths, APD said.