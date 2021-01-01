Man charged with arson after fire displaces 5 in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department charged a man with setting a fire that displaced five people in east Austin Tuesday afternoon.

According to the arrest affidavit, James Everett Taylor II, 51, set the fire in a vacant unit at a complex on Wentworth Drive.

Crews arrived to find fire inside and outside the apartment. AFD estimates the fire caused $750,000 in damage.

Arson investigators found burned remains of a folding chair inside the vacant unit.

Investigators spoke with a man who lived next door to the unit. He told them he knew Taylor and that Taylor had been squatting at the vacant unit.

The man told investigators he exchanged words with Taylor before the fire broke out, the affidavit said.

The man also said he saw Taylor by the vacant unit with papers covered in motor oil, according to the affidavit. Thirty minutes before the fire broke out, the man says he saw oil-covered papers and cardboard by his front door and a folding chair. Some of the items were burning. The man stamped out the fire and went inside.

Taylor denied any involvement in setting the fire, the affidavit said. He faces a first-degree felony charge of arson and a felony charge of evading arrest with previous conviction. He is being held on a $23,000 bond.