Man charged in deadly Austin racing crash pleads guilty

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man charged in a deadly southeast Austin racing crash that happened in January plead guilty Monday.

Jorge Lopez-Dominguez was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication for accident involving death.

The crash happened Jan. 15 on Bluff Springs Road. The teen involved in the race with Lopez-Dominguez, Fabian Morales, 18, was taken to the hospital where he later died, the Austin Police Department reported at the time.

Lopez-Dominguez’s racing on a highway charge in the case was dismissed, after it was found he and the victim were “consensually racing one another” when the crash happened, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office also said Lopez-Dominguez initially left the scene of the accident but voluntarily returned and cooperated with law enforcement.