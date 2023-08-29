AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested last year on a murder charge after being accused of killing his grandmother has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Kenneth Charles Owens Jr. was arrested and charged after his grandmother’s death at a southeast Austin home. Following his incompetency ruling, Owens has been ordered to be committed to a mental health or residential care facility for observation for up to 120 days.

The homicide took place on July 22, 2022 in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive. Austin Police said Yong Dennerly, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11 p.m. that evening.