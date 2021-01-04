Man charged after gun found at security checkpoint in Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was charged with a third-degree felony after a loaded gun was found in a backpack at a security checkpoint at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Saturday.

Jaquan Wooley, 19, was charged with places weapons prohibited – airport after officers responded to the checkpoint.

An arrest affidavit explained the airport displays signs reminding passengers which items are not allowed on board airplanes, including guns. It also has a nearby speaker which repeats the same sort of messaging.

The gun, which was in a light blue backpack, was picked up by the x-ray machine, the affidavit said. Wooley said the backpack was his and said he forgot to take the gun out before heading to the airport.

The gun was loaded with seven rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, the affidavit said. He didn’t have a concealed handgun license.