AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested on a murder charge after Austin Police said he attacked and killed a family member at a southeast Austin home and fled the scene.

An arrest affidavit shows Kenneth Charles Owens Jr., 27, was charged in connection with the homicide that took place July 22 in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive.

Travis County Jail records show Owens was arrested Sunday and has a $500,000 bond for a first-degree felony charge. Owens did not have an attorney listed online at the time of publication.

The affidavit stated a possible disturbance between Owens and his family member/the victim was reported to 911 by another family member. The caller said they were not there when the disturbance happened but had cameras set up inside the home.

The caller made a second call to 911, saying they believed Owens did something to the victim and saw Owens over the security camera walking away from the victim’s bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Officers were given permission to break in to the home, and they found the victim’s body in the hallway near their bedroom. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit said.

The affidavit stated officers believed the victim was attacked with a “blunt object” to the back of their head. Owens fled the home in a car registered to the victim.

In an interview with police, the second family member who called 911 said they were moved to do so after receiving a call from a friend of the victim, who said they were on the phone with the victim when they heard “a male cursing at [the victim] followed by her phone being disconnected,” the affidavit read.

That friend then contacted the family member who called 911 to report the disturbance.