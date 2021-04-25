Man biking from Los Angeles to New Orleans signs up, runs Austin Half Marathon on a whim

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Many runners have spent months training to run the Austin Half Marathon, but one runner didn’t even know it was happening until the day before he arrived in Austin.

“I just found out yesterday (Saturday) and I pulled in at 3 o’clock,” said Nicholas Caiazza, who is riding his bicycle from Los Angeles to New Orleans.”

Caiazza says he didn’t know about the half marathon, but when he found out he decided to sign up and run.

Caiazza says he is riding to New Orleans for a friend’s birthday.

The whole trip will be about 2,600 miles and take about 55 days to complete.

Caizza plans to continue his journey to New Orleans on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss