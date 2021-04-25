Man biking from Los Angeles to New Orleans signs up, runs Austin Half Marathon on a whim

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Many runners have spent months training to run the Austin Half Marathon, but one runner didn’t even know it was happening until the day before he arrived in Austin.

“I just found out yesterday (Saturday) and I pulled in at 3 o’clock,” said Nicholas Caiazza, who is riding his bicycle from Los Angeles to New Orleans.”

Caiazza says he didn’t know about the half marathon, but when he found out he decided to sign up and run.

Caiazza says he is riding to New Orleans for a friend’s birthday.

The whole trip will be about 2,600 miles and take about 55 days to complete.

Caizza plans to continue his journey to New Orleans on Monday.