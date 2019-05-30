Man arrested in stabbing on Anderson Mill Road near bus stop Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights file photo (KXAN photo) Man stabbed on Anderson Mill Road near bus stop Police lights file photo (KXAN photo) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested 21-year-old Ryan Patrick Jenkins in connection to a stabbing Wednesday night at the 9400 block of Anderson Mill Road.

Jenkins has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to Austin Police Department, the incident began as a disturbance at a bus stop. The call came in around 7:39 p.m. and police say a man was stabbed in the torso. A suspect was detained.

The victim was transported to a trauma facility with non-life threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.