Man arrested in northwest Austin after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver on Mopac Expressway, according to Austin police.

Court documents said the victim was traveling eastbound on Loop 360 towards North Mopac Expressway around 1:26 p.m. He said when he changed lanes to get onto North Mopac he pulled in front of a white Nissan who began honking at him.

The victim said as he moved into the middle lane on Mopac, the white Nissan pulled up next to him on his right side. He said the diver of the Nissan rolled down his window and pointed a gun at him. According to the victim he tried to lose the Nissan by slowing down and speeding up but the driver matched his speed.

Eventually, the driver of the white Nissan sped up, pulled in front of the victim and hit his brakes. The victim said he slowed down and eventually lost sight of the Nissan. He said he called police once he pulled off the road.

Officers were able to locate the white Nissan in the 5300 block of Thunder Creek and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Darrin Calvin. Calvin told officers he was brake checked by a white Mustang on Mopac while he was on his phone.

Calvin admitted to having a gun in his vehicle but denied pointing it at anyone. After a search of the vehicle, police found a semi-automatic handgun in the pocket of the front passenger’s seat. Police say the gun was in reachable distance from the driver’s seat. The gun also matched the description given to police by the victim.

Police called the victim to the location of the traffic stop where he positively identified Calvin as the man who pointed a gun at him.

Calvin was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bond was set at $15,000.