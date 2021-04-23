Man arrested in north Austin after crashing into ditch, refusing to get out of burning car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man tested the patience of police officers and sheriff’s deputies in a bizarre standoff Thursday night.

It happened in north Austin, near the Domain, around 11 p.m. A man locked himself in a car after what police say may have been a domestic dispute.

The Austin Police Department says officers surrounded the car as the man yelled at them. After driving a short distance, police say the man crashed into a ditch.

He still refused to get out and started revving his engine — so much so that officers say the car caught on fire.

He eventually got out of the car and started walking away. That’s when the Travis County Sheriff’s Office deployed its K9 officer.

It’s clear from the video that the dog bit the man several times before officers detained him.

He was treated for his injuries, described as non-life-threatening by Austin-Travis County EMS, and taken to jail. So far, police haven’t identified him.