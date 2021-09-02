Man arrested in connection with August sexual assault in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested on multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault that took place along Fifth Street in east Austin last month.

The Austin Police Department says Deveon Sanford Govan was arrested by two task forces on Aug. 31 in Victoria, Texas. He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and robbery.

The sexual assault was reported to have occurred on Aug. 16 around 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Fifth Street. The victim was walking when the suspect followed her into a parking garage, attacked her and ran away.

APD asked for the public’s help with tracking down the suspect less than a month ago.