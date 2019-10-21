Man arrested in connection to assault in woods near Spicewood Springs Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man on Friday who is accused of slashing a woman across the neck with a knife while having sex in a wooded area in northwest Austin.

On Oct. 7, APD received multiple calls in succession around 1 p.m. The first caller said they were being chased down a running trail by a woman brandishing a knife wearing only a pink bra. The second call was a woman who said her sister walked into a wooded area earlier that day but now wasn’t responding to her calls or text. The third caller said a woman in their front yard was assaulted on a nearby trail.

Police were sent to 8455 Spicewood Springs Road and met with the victim. She said she was heading into the woods to meet a man she had met on social media named Lucas, later identified as 28-year-old Lane Elliot Lowke. She said they spoke over Snapchat and agreed to meet up for sex. She explained that Lowke was supposed to send her $2,000 over Venmo after having sex.

The victim said while she and Lowke were having sex in the woods, she felt a sharp object go across her neck. She said she turned and saw Lowke holding a folding knife with the blade out. She fought with Lowke over the knife but was eventually taken to the ground where Lowke began hitting her in the head with a rock. She told police she bit him on the chest and was able to grab the knife and flee the scene.

According to the police report, the victim ran for about 20 minutes before reaching the house where officers met her. Police say the victim sustained a large cut across the front part of her neck and chin, a cut on her palm, bruising on her head and various other scratches marks and bruises all over her body.

The victim received a Venmo friend request on the day of the assault from a Lucas Matherson. Investigators issued a subpoena to Venmo for all the information related to the account. Venmo provided the phone number connected to the account which police were able to confirm belonged to Lowke.

Police were able to track down Lowke on Facebook using a composite sketch made through details provided by the victim. The victim was shown a photo lineup of six Texas driver’s license photos. When she saw the photo of Lowke the victim said with 100% certainty he was the man who assaulted her.

Lowke was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He also faces a bond of $150,000.