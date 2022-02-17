Man arrested in Bell County related to January Austin homicide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge this week after another man died after being shot at a central Austin business last month.
Antonio McCullen was arrested Tuesday in Bell County, U.S. Marshals said. He’s accused of shooting Zachary Townsend, 35, at a business off Pasadena Drive on Jan. 8, according to an arrest affidavit.
That morning after a shots fired call, police checked out the scene and found Townsend lying on the ground inside shot, Austin Police previously reported. An arrest affidavit for McCullen stated a revolver-type gun was found on the ground near Townsend.
Townsend was taken to the hospital, where he died days later on Jan. 18. The Travis County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.
The affidavit said several people were seen on surveillance video at the business when the shooting happened, including the suspected shooter discharging the gun. Police were able to track down and interview those involved, according to court documents, and learned they were trying to carry out a motorcycle sale with Townsend.
The affidavit said inside the business, a couple of motorcycles were found.