Man arrested in E. 7th Street shooting that killed one, injured another (Mugshot provided by Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder after a shooting on East 7th Street that left one person dead and another injured, according to the Austin Police Department.

Austin police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of E. 7th St. near the intersection of Neches Street at approximately 2 a.m. Aug. 6.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital. They later found a second man lying on the ground unresponsive with several gunshot wounds. APD identified him as Dionysius Edward Thompson, 20. He died at the scene.

Nathan Ramirez, 18, was charged with first-degree murder. Detectives said Ramirez was arrested one hour after the murder with a gun from a separate incident. He had been charged in that case with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and with Class A unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was released on Monday, Aug. 8. The gun in Ramirez’s possession was positively identified through analysis and comparison as the murder weapon.

On Wednesday, August 10, an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder for Ramirez. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force/APD Tac Intel Unit located and arrested Ramirez at the 800 block of East Slaughter Ln.