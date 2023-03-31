AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was booked into jail Wednesday in connection to a January road rage incident on the Interstate 35 frontage road, the Austin Police Department said in a release.

On Jan. 30, a caller told APD a man pulled a gun out and pointed it at two people, including a child, in another vehicle in the 5700 block of the South I-35 frontage road, which is in central Austin near Koenig Lane, APD said.

Detectives identified the man as 23-year-old Austin Martin, the release states.

Firearms discovered at Austin home. Photo: Austin Police Department

Martin was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, APD said.

KXAN has reached out to an attorney representing Martin. This story will be updated if we receive a statement.

Deeper into the investigation, detectives conducted a warranted search of Martin’s home and found 19 guns on March 29, according to APD.

Martin remained in custody at Travis County jail Friday, and according to jail records, his bond was set at $25,000. Court documents said, as a condition of the bond, he was also not allowed to have firearms.

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You can submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.