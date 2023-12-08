Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said a man was arrested in connection with a southeast Austin crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday.

APD officers responded to a crash that involved a vehicle and pedestrian at approximately 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of Burleson Road.

According to APD, the unidentified pedestrian was crossing the street when the crash occurred. Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was arrested for DWI,” APD said in a statement.

Austin Police did not identify the driver involved in the incident, and as of Thursday, the investigation remained pending.

Police said the incident was being investigated as the city’s 82nd fatal crash of 2023.

APD asked for anyone with information related to the incident to contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.