AUSTIN (KXAN) — Law enforcement took a man into custody after a SWAT standoff Monday morning in southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to the 4500 block of E. St. Elmo Road for a “disturbance” at a home at 4:30 a.m. A woman, along with a 4-month-old child, was able to get out of the home, APD said, but the man remained in the apartment and didn’t respond to police commands. The woman told police there was a 4-year-old child in the home, but police said the child was OK.

Since the suspect wouldn’t come out and police believed the suspect had a weapon, the SWAT team was called. The team set up a perimeter around the apartment and evacuated people from nearby units. Everyone who was evacuated was able to go back to their homes after the arrest was made, APD said.

APD said detectives and other personnel are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.