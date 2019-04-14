Man arrested claims to be boyfriend of dead woman found on East Sixth, police say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigating woman found dead on East Sixth Street prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested in connection to a woman found dead downtown early Saturday morning, according to Austin Police.

The woman was found at 115 East Sixth Street. First responders arrived at the scene at around 5 a.m. and have yet to determine the cause of her injuries.

The officer at the scene reported that a witness who identified himself has Kyle Carroll, 28, told him that he was the deceased woman's boyfriend. However, after several hours of interogattion, Carroll admitted that his real first name was Joseph.

It was discovered that Carroll had a warrant out for his arrest. He had previously been charged with failure to pay public transportation fare.

When told he was to be arrested, Carroll said he was not going to jail and proceeded to run from officers. After a brief chase, Carroll was eventually pinned and detained.

Carroll is being charged with failure to ID since he had previously lied about his name and arrest warrant in addition to evading arrest.