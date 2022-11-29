AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested last week related to the disappearance of a 34-year-old man who is now presumed to be dead.

Justin Haden, 34, was last seen on Nov. 1 at The Domain in north Austin. He was reported missing on Nov. 7.

Gavin Roberts, 26, was arrested on Nov. 23 and faces a tampering with a corpse charge in the case, according to U.S. Marshals. He’s currently at the Denver Colorado Detention Facility.

A search warrant revealed that surveillance footage and cellphone records showed Roberts was with Haden the day he went missing. Haden’s now presumed dead after a search of his apartment, according to the document.

Search warrant details

On Nov. 4, the Austin Police Department was called to do a welfare check on Haden since neither his lawyer nor his family had heard from him in three days. Once in the apartment, APD noted “red wine stains” on the wall next to a bed, the search warrant stated.

A few days later, Haden’s father hired a private investigator to help find his son.

Justin Haden (Austin Police Department Photo)

The investigator went to the apartment and saw the stains on the wall, but suspected they could be blood, according to the search warrant. The investigator pulled back the sheets on the bed and found a large area of reddish-brown stains on the mattress that ran down the side of the bed onto the floor.

The investigator reported the finding to APD and suggested a violent crime occurred in the apartment. APD went back to the apartment to get more evidence, and the substance on the bed tested positive as human blood, according to the warrant.

According to the search warrant, video surveillance showed Roberts leaving Haden’s apartment the afternoon of Nov. 1 carrying two large white trash bags in one hand and what appeared to be a cardboard box and crushed brown paper in the other hand. He was seen again leaving Haden’s apartment, this time dragging a large blue plastic tote bin with what appeared to be a large black duffle bag on top of it. Roberts appeared to struggle to drag the tote and bag.

Vehicle of interest in missing persons case of Justin Haden (Austin Police Department Photo)

About an hour later, video surveillance showed a sedan with no rear bumper driving in the apartment complex’s parking garage, with the trunk propped open. A large blue plastic tote was holding the trunk open. It appeared to be the same size, shape, and color of the tote Roberts drug out of Haden’s apartment.

Investigators identified the last people Haden was in contact with, and that Roberts is the registered owner of the sedan.

Surveillance video showed Roberts and his vehicle at a McDonald’s in Jarrell on the evening of Nov. 1, with the tote still holding the trunk open.

On Nov. 10, the vehicle was captured by surveillance in the Highland Lanes parking lot on Burnet Road in Austin, with the trunk shut.