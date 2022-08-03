AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces a murder charge after another man was shot and killed near a hotel off North Lamar Boulevard on July 9.

The Austin Police Department said officers arrested Cesar Lopez, 21, in connection with the shooting death of Michael Richardson, 37. A warrant was issued for Lopez on July 28, and according to APD, he was found in a parking lot off North Lamar by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Right now, Travis County Jail records list his bond at $300,000. An attorney for Lopez is not listed online as of publication.

On the morning of July 9, officers responded to a shooting call at a tent behind a hotel in the 9900 block of N. Lamar Blvd. That’s north of West Rundberg Lane. When they got there, they found Richardson shot several times.

Man shot near a hotel in north Austin (Christian Marcelli/KXAN photo)

EMS arrived and tried to save his life, but he died at the scene, APD said.

APD believes the shooting began as an argument between the two men, which then escalated. This case is considered the city’s 38th homicide of the year so far, according to APD.