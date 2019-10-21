Man arrested after women say they found him in their apartment, naked on a bed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of entering the apartment of two women and laying nude atop one of their beds.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim says that when she walked into her bedroom at the Crest at Pearl apartments located at 706 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., she found Aryavir C. Munshi, 20, naked atop her bed. She says she immediately alerted her roommate, who also did not know the man.

Police say that when they arrived, they found Munshi still atop the bed “wearing only a tank top for clothing and exposing everything below his waist.” The man had also thrown up on the bedding and the floor, officers say.

When he was asked why he was in a stranger’s bed, Munshi reportedly insisted that he was in his bed. Police say that in order for anyone to have entered into the apartment, they would have had to get through two doors, both of which were designed to be secure.

Munshi is charged with class A misdemeanor criminal trespass of a residence. His bond was set at $3,000.