Man arrested after two killed in 2018 hit-and-run near SH 130

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers arrested a man accused of colliding with a truck on the State Highway 130 access road and driving away almost exactly a year earlier. Two men died in that collision.

Authorities say Leroy Pratt, 50, was driving a commercial vehicle at 9 a.m. Sept. 27, 2018 north on SH 130 when he ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford pickup near Pearce Lane in southeast Austin.

The investigation to find Pratt lasted several months, according to a release from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol and the DA’s Vehicular Crimes Special Prosecution Unit helped identify Pratt as a suspect.

Pratt faces two second-degree felony counts of Accident Involving Death, also known as Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

