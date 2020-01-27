Man arrested after punching couple in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after punching a man in the face and knocking him off his bike in downtown Austin, according to an arrest affidavit.

A husband and wife were riding their bikes in the block of 800 Cesar Chavez Street on Thursday night, Jan. 23 when they saw another man, identified as Seth Lee Arthur, to their right riding a skateboard, the affidavit says.

According to police, Arthur, 27, almost ran into the woman making her swerve out of the way. Shortly after, she heard her husband say “hey, he punched me.”

The woman told police her husband wasn’t making sense and he seemed confused — showing signs of a concussion, the affidavit says.

As the woman went to help her husband, they noticed Arthur was still standing near them, about eight to ten feet away. Arthur urged the man to fight him and later took out a knife and started to point it towards the couple, the affidavit says.

Fearing for their lives, the couple decided they should call the police. The man had a concealed handgun, which he handed to his wife because he was disoriented, the affidavit says. The woman put it in her purse and took out a can of pepper spray and pointed it at Arthur while she called 911.

Once Arthur saw that she was calling 911, police say he skated away. The woman was following Arthur on her bike while giving updates to 9-1-1. APD arrived and found Arthur at 305 West Street, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says that the area where the assault happened was captured on a security camera about 200 feet away.

The South Austin Medical Center diagnosed the man with a concussion, leaving him with very little memory of the incident.

As of Monday, Jan. 27, Arthur is in custody at the Travis County Jail.