Man arrested after police say he walked around car dealership with AK-47

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department arrested the man they believe rammed a garage door of the Nyle Maxwell Supercenter with his car and walked around the business with an AK-47 in early January.

Kenneth Paynes was previously named a suspect in the Jan. 3 incident. He’s being charged with three felonies — terroristic threat, evading motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Police said that day a black Dodge Charger, reportedly driven by Paynes, pulled up to a service center garage bay and waited on the pressure sensor to open the garage door, but the door wasn’t working. That’s when police said Paynes drove forward and hit the garage door multiple times. He then parked on the side of the business after his efforts to force the door open failed.

APD said Paynes exited the car, holding an AK-47 and walked around the business “looking for someone.” Customers and employees began to flee or hide, believing Paynes was an active shooter, according to police. Paynes left the scene.

Police said a search warrant was done at Paynes’ home, and the AK-47 was found, as well as three semi-automatic pistols and two AR-15 rifles.