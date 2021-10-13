Man arrested after pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in south Austin Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after another man was hit and killed while crossing East Ben White Boulevard in south Austin Monday night.

Austin police say Felton Deaunte Armstrong III, 27, was arrested in connection to the crash that killed a 45-year-old man. The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.

It happened in the 700 block of East Ben White Boulevard westbound service road just before 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Police found that a 2005 white Toyota 4Runner was going westbound when it struck and killed a man who was crossing Ben White. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 4Runner left the scene, police say, and was later found and arrested on a failure to stop and render aid charge.

Anyone with details about the crash should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.