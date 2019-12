AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a man after they say he crashed into two power poles on Menchaca Road early Tuesday morning.

Police say the poles fell onto the road, blocking southbound traffic near Jones Road. Police say at least one lane of southbound Menchaca Road would be closed until at least noon.

Police say the man crashed his van into the poles around 3 a.m. but no one was hurt.

According to Austin Energy’s website, nearly 60 nearby customers were without power as of 5:40 a.m.