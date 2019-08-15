Man arrested after carrying numerous weapons into downtown Austin park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly carrying several weapons into a downtown Austin park.

Austin police responded to the call around 1:32 p.m. at Pease Park off North Lamar Boulevard. Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Dalton Broesche, was carrying multiple weapons.

Broesche was taken into custody and charged with two counts of unlicensed carrying of a weapon for a pistol and a baton found in his possession. Police say Broesche also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Harris County.

Police booked Broesche into Travis County Jail where is currently facing a $55,000 bond.