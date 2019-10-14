Man arrested after allegedly trying to run through ACL entrance gate without ticket

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly tried to run through the entrance gates of the Austin City Limits Festival without a wristband, according to an arrest affidavit.

Erik Dietsch, 19, was charged with criminal trespassing after authorities say he attempted to go through East entrance gate of the festival without a ticket.

The affidavit says a festival supervisor stopped him and detained him until Austin police officers were able to arrive.

Last week, Austin police arrested three men after they say an undercover operation revealed the men sold reused wristbands for ACL, according to an arrest affidavit.

APD says they were tipped off about a Craigslist post selling ACL wristbands. The tip said the sellers were selling wristbands to people, escorting them into the festival, removing the wristbands and reselling them.