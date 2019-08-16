Man arrested after allegedly striking a woman in the head with a rock on southwest Austin trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly striking a woman in the head with a rock on a southwest Austin hike and bike trail.

Police say on Saturday, August 10, they were called to Monterey Oaks Boulevard at 1 p.m. Officers made contact with the caller who was bleeding from her head and face. EMS was called to the scene to treat her.

According to the victim, she was walking on the trail behind her apartment when a man hit her in the head with a rock. She said she tried to fight him off but he continued to strike her opening up lacerations across her face. During the assault, she said she was bleeding so bad she could not see and the suspect continued to tell her everything was going to be ok. She described the man who attacked her a black man wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants.

A witness told the police they saw a man running from the area of the attack shouting about a woman bleeding who needed medical attention. The witness said this man was wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants. Surveillance footage from a nearby Target showed a black man in a black shirt and grey pants running behind the store toward Texas Highway 71.

The Target shares a parking lot with a Potbelly, and an employee at the restaurant told police she saw a man the morning of the attack circling the building. She said the man approached her saying, “Hey sexy, what are you doing out here by yourself?” She said the man also asked her if he could use the bathroom and where the prostitutes hung out.

The witness also told police the suspect eventually got into a car with three other men, all of whom were wearing yellow reflector vests. According to police who talked with the men, they all worked at ARM Mission.

Investigators were sent to ARM Mission and found the same vehicle the witness described in the parking lot. The mission director provided the names of the men in the car on the day of the incident. One of the men was shown a photo of the suspect from the Target surveillance camera who he identified as 19-year-old Marcus Bellard. He also told police he remembered Bellard asked him to brush twigs and dirt of his back on the day of the assault.

Police served a search warrant at Bellard’s home. There they found a black shirt and grey pants matching the description from the victim.

During an interview with police, Bellard said he was on the hike and bike trail when he saw the victim. He told them he wanted to put his hand down the woman’s pants and touch her butt. Bellard said he picked up a softball-sized rock and hit the victim on the head with it. He said she yelled but he continued to hit her.

Bellard was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. He faces a bond of $75,000.