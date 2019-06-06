Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing man leaving a "Port-a-Potty"
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly punching another man in the face in northeast Austin in an attempt to steal money from him, according to an arrest affidavit from Austin police.
According to police, around 8:45 a.m. the victim was at a Shell gas station at 5210 Manor Road to cash a check. He said he was pumping gas when he saw a man at the pump next to him. He described the suspect as a heavy set black man at 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a white shirt, dark jeans and a red baseball hat. The victim also said when he was inside the store cashing his check he saw the man exiting the bathroom.
The victim left the gas station but soon pulled over at a construction site at 2305 Rogge Lane to use a "Port-a-Potty." He said while using the bathroom he heard the distinct sound of his truck's passenger door opening.
According to the affidavit, the victim was struck in the face as he exited the "Port-a-Potty," and dropped his truck keys. He said the man he saw at the gas station was the one who punched him and picked up his keys. The man then allegedly walked over to the truck and sat in the front seat. The victim said for an unknown reason the suspect exited the truck and drove away in a dark sedan with a woman in the passenger's seat.
Police reviewing the surveillance footage at the gas station said they recalled the dark sedan driven by the suspect from a previous case. Investigators identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dwayne Stewart and said they were able to match a previous booking photo with the man seen in the surveillance video.
Police say Stewart was arrested on a different charge a day after the robbery. When asked by police about the incident he said he followed the victim from the gas station because he made a pass at his girlfriend. He said he planned on attacking him and admitted to taking the victim's keys and said he knew the victim had money on him.
Investigators say they reviewed the surveillance footage and saw no indication the witness talked to Stewart's girlfriend. They say they did see Stewart watch the victim as he cashed his check.
Police arrested Stewart on a charge of assault by robbery.
