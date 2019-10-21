Man arrested, accused of stealing women’s underwear from St. Edward’s laundry room

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man has been arrested and accused of stealing 57 pairs of women’s underwear from a laundry room at St. Edward’s University, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Oct. 1, St. Edward’s police received a report of theft from the Community Building One laundry room. A victim told police a man was wandering near the laundry room and “thought it was strange because he didn’t have any clothing with him.”

On Oct. 2, an additional victim told police of stolen women’s undergarments from the laundry room, according to the affidavit. The victim told police she saw a white man in his late 20s wandering near the laundry room. The victim told police he left in a small, white car, the affidavit says.

A third victim came forward to police to report missing undergarments on Oct. 2, police say.

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 9, one of the victims reported to police that the man was seen climbing through the window of Community Building One. The victim described the suspect as a white man, wearing a tight, red shirt, blue jeans and a long, brown-haired wig. The victim was able to take a picture of the man walking back toward a white, four-door hatchback car.

On Oct. 14, the victim spotted the alleged suspect wearing a long, brown-haired wig at Community Building One. The victim told police the man had already left, but was driving a white hatchback car. A surveillance camera had previously been installed capturing several photographs of the alleged suspect walking back and forth from his car to the building. The man was unable to get inside the building, the affidavit says.

A man, matching the suspect’s description, drove past a St. Edward’s University police officer allegedly heading toward the same building and wearing a woman’s wig later on Oct. 14. The officer performed a traffic stop and identified the man as Jacob Dale Davidson, 27, police say.

During the stop, police found 57 pairs of women’s underwear and two wigs, a long brown-haired wig and another dark-haired wig, according to the affidavit.

Police say two victims were able to identify several of the undergarments found in Davidson’s car.

Davidson was arrested on burglary charges. He has bonded out of Travis County Jail.