Man arrested, accused of shooting at couple’s northwest Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested after a northwest Austin couple says they’ve been terrorized at their own home for more than a year.

Michael and Melinda Bogdanovich told KXAN in December their home off Yaupon Drive has been shot at on more than one occasion, and the suspect has even broken some glass windows with a hammer.

The Bogdanoviches say in other incidents over the past year, the suspect has broken their glass windows with a hammer. (Photo courtesy: Michael Bogdanovich)

Kevin Lesane, 29, has been arrested on three deadly conduct charges — one of those in relation to at least one shooting at the couple’s home on Dec. 3, 2021, according to an arrest affidavit.

Right now, Travis County Jail records show Lesane is in jail on two stalking charges, with a combined bond of $60,000.

Arrest affidavits said police were able to match bullet casings found at the scenes to ammunition found at Lesane’s place. Tracking data from Lesane’s phone and car also placed him in the general areas of each crime, the affidavits said, and surveillance footage of the suspect matched Lesane’s physical description.

Police were also able to interview Lesane over the course of the investigation, according to an affidavit. He said he knew the Bogdanovich family from high school and has dealt with mental health issues in the past.

Lesane had also told police that he believed a member from the Bogdanovich family had been following him.