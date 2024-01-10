AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 59-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of making a terroristic threat at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

That man was identified Wednesday as Charles Kent Kubie, according to the Austin Police Department.

Charles Kent Kubie, 59 | Courtesy Austin Police Department

KXAN began looking into the incident after several tips from viewers said there was a big delay for a Delta flight– possibly over a passenger security concern.

Viewers said several armed police officers came on-board, and all passengers had to get off of the plane and leave their belongings behind. The flight was delayed for more than eight hours, viewers said.

Airport officials and Delta Airlines both confirmed there was a passenger disturbance, which resulted in a police respond, along with a delay and deplaning. Furthermore, Delta said there was also an initial delay due to weather.

According to APD, officers responded to the gate with an EOD K9 unit and performed a sweep, but no dangerous materials were found.

The airline had to wait for a new crew to work the flight after the original group hit their time limit for the day, which is a federal regulation.

Kubie was booked into the Travis County Jail where he remained on Wednesday, according to online court records.