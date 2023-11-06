AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the suspect and victim in a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened in October in northeast Austin.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Oct. 22, officers responded to the 700 block of East Braker Lane for the crash, police said.

Romel A. Diaz George, 24 | Courtesy Austin Police Department

The victim was identified as Jessica Adams, 37. The man accused of hitting Adams was identified as Romel A. Diaz George, 24, according to police.

Police arrived on the scene and found Adams but could not find the vehicle involved in the crash, the release said.

During the investigation, police identified Diaz George as a suspect in the crash. Then, on Oct. 29, he was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid, according to police.

Attorney information for Diaz George wasn’t available as of Monday afternoon.

APD said this crash is being investigated as Austin’s 74th fatal crash, resulting in 77 deaths this year. At this time in 2022, there had been 89 fatal crashes resulting in 92 deaths.