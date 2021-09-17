Man arrested about a month after woman shot, killed at her Austin apartment

AUG. 11, 2021: According to Austin Police Department, a report came in around 6:52 a.m. There is now a large police presence in the vicinity of the Bridge at Terracina apartment complex at 8100 N. MoPac Expressway. (KXAN/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a woman’s shooting death that happened in mid-August in Austin.

The Austin Police Department said Arlun Watford, 28, was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in Conroe, Texas, which is north of Houston and about three hours from Austin. He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Watford is accused of shooting and killing Delilah Guzman, 33, at her apartment off MoPac the morning of August 11.

That day, a woman called in to report she was shot when someone broke into her home, APD previously said. Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived to find Guzman unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

