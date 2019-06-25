Man allegedly threw gun into Lady Bird Lake after shooting another man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of throwing a gun into Lady Bird Lake after shooting another man during an argument about an apartment.

According to the arrest warrant, John Manuel Zimmers, 38, reportedly shot a man when the two fought over the occupancy of an apartment located at 1730 E. Oltorf Street.

Police say Zimmers was in the apartment with several other people when the man told Zimmers that the apartment belonged to him. Zimmers and the man then reportedly got into an argument which turned physical. The man, police say, grabbed a knife from the kitchen to defend himself after Zimmers reportedly grabbed a broom and threatened to hit him.

The victim told police that Zimmers then left the room and returned with a rifle, and demanded that the victim leave the apartment. The victim told police he refused to leave and that Zimmers shot him in the leg.

Police arrived and the victim was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. Police say Zimmers approached them and said that he was the one they were looking for.

Zimmers was arrested and told police that the victim made an offensive comment about his sexual orientation and that he’d shot the man twice in the leg.

Police say that Zimmers had also gone to Lady Bird Lake and dumped the rifle in, believing that disposing of it would prevent his cousin — who was also in the apartment and is a convicted felon — from getting in trouble.

Zimmers is charged with third degree tampering with physical evidence as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is in custody in the Travis County jail as of Tuesday.