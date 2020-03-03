Man allegedly steals APD squad car in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing an Austin police officer’s squad car early Sunday morning in south Austin.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person pulling on car door handles in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy on South Lamar Boulevard. Officers found Raymond Henry Diehl in the area, but determined he didn’t commit a crime and let him go, according to an APD arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says Diehl went out of sight when officers heard a loud noise around the building. While the officer was away from his vehicle, he heard the sound of glass breaking and a car horn in the area of his squad car.

As the officer ran toward his car, he saw a man that he recognized as Diehl driving away in the car, police say. Officers attempted to stop Diehl, but he refused, according to the affidavit. Officers eventually lost sight of the squad car, but found it unoccupied around 5:15 a.m. at Forest Hill Drive and Philco Drive.

Police reviewed the in-car camera footage and confirmed that it was Diehl driving the squad car, the affidavit says.

Diehl was charged with theft — a third degree felony. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains in custody at Travis County Jail.