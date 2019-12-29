Man allegedly made bomb threat then stood in traffic and threw himself at car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man allegedly told police there was a bomb in a suitcase before standing in the middle of traffic in downtown Austin and throwing himself at a woman’s car.

Anthony Despirito, 24, was detained in the intersection of 3rd Street and Lavaca Street at about 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Police initially responded to a possible bomb threat at Colorado Street after a man approached an officer and told him about the bomb in a suitcase, according to an affidavit.

Officers also received reports of a man running into traffic in the same area.

A driver told police she saw a man walking in the street at the intersection of 3rd Street and Lavaca Street.

She said that she slowed to about 3mph, but the man threw himself into the passenger door of her car, breaking off the side-view mirror and denting the passenger door and front right quarter panel – roughly $300 to $600 of damage.

Despirito was arrested in the road. Several vehicles were stopped in the intersection and attempting to avoid him, police said.

He was charged with criminal mischief and obstruction of a roadway and taken to the Travis County Jail, where he is being held on a $4,500 bond.