Man allegedly exposes himself, steals cell phones and keys from multiple apartments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself and stealing cell phones from people in multiple apartments, an affidavit says.

Marcellus McKinley, 21, was initially charged with indecent exposure. He was later charged with second-degree burglary of a habitation after a follow-up investigation revealed that was in fact the appropriate charge.

At 9:24 a.m., Nov. 24, Austin police were dispatched to 2114 Pearl Street for a subject being detained by apartment building residents. McKinley allegedly entered an apartment, uninvited, and exposed himself while the residents were sleeping.

One of the residents woke up and chased McKinley through the building and caught him on the ground floor. Several other residents came to help detain McKinley, the affidavit said.

What led up to that moment, the affidavit said, was a string of unwanted entries to apartments and thefts.

McKinley was found sleeping in an apartment that wasn’t his, and the resident kicked him out. Not long after, the resident noticed his cell phone and car keys were missing, the affidavit said. The resident heard a scuffle outside his apartment, went to check it out and found McKinley running from the other apartment.

When both residents tracked McKinley down, the affidavit said, cell phones and car keys belonging to the residents were found on his person and on the ground around him. A third resident came to help, and then noticed his cell phone was also on the ground next to McKinley, the affidavit said.

McKinley accessed the apartment building around 5:45 a.m., the affidavit said. He was escorted out by a different resident and told not to come back, but a cleaning crew left an entrance open so McKinley came back and wasn’t seen until around 9 a.m. in the apartment where he exposed himself.