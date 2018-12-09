Man allegedly assaults officer while receiving medical attention

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- A man was arrested Friday evening after allegedly assaulting a police officer in North Austin.

The suspect, Elijah Brown, 26, had been taken into the custody of a TCSO deputy. According to court documents, he was being transported to North Austin Medical Center for an Emergency Police Officer Detention.

While Brown had been placed onto a stretcher to receive medical attention, he began threatening to "slap" a nurse if she touched him. An affidavit says that a medical police officer stepped between the nurse and Brown, and Brown started hitting the officer repeatedly.

Officials say that the officer was hit about three times- in the upper chest, lower chest, and forearm. Brown then had to be placed on the stretcher in handcuffs to prevent him from harming any other staff members.

He is charged with assault on a public servant.