Man admits to drinking after he was found with children in his car, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is suspected of driving while intoxicated with children in his car during the first four minutes of New Years Day.

Police responded to a single-vehicle collision at the 3800 block of MoPac. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Joshua Schwass and four children under 15 years-old in a gold Toyota stalled on the side of the road, according to an arrest warrant.

Police say Schwass admitted to driving the Toyota after drinking two 24 ounce malt liquor beers and half of a Four Loko. Police also noted there was a cup of Four Loko that spilled in the car.

According to the warrant, the Toyota had a flat tire and then collided into the median on northbound MoPac.

Police say Schwass refused an intoxilyzer and a blood test but a preliminary breath test returned a result of .200.

Schwass also failed to properly perform instructions during a field sobriety test; including failing to touch heel to toe, turning improperly, and stepping out of a straight line, according to police.

Schwass is accused of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger — a state jail felony.