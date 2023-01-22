AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man who was accused of stabbing his father to death in February 2022 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday.

Travis County court records showed 34-year-old Joshua Dominic McKinley’s case was acquitted of the murder charge for the death of 55-year-old Aaron Eugene McKinley Sr.

On the same day of that acquittal, an assault on a public servant charge from April 2022 was dismissed.

According to past reports, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested McKinley in Leander just after 1:40 a.m. Feb. 14, 2022, in the 7300 block of Tumbleweed Drive for his father’s death.